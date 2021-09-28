Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 33,208 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 852,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,208 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $19,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

WU stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

