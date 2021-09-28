Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 20,936 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,936 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $22,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

INFO opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $77.17 and a twelve month high of $125.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,101,505.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.