Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 17,922 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,922 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $21,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in State Street by 11.8% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 10,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 28.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 59.3% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,051 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 3.1% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of State Street by 16.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

Shares of STT opened at $88.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.20 and its 200-day moving average is $85.53. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.