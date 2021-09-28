Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $22.09 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 140,273 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of The Williams Companies worth $22,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

