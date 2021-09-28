Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Molina Healthcare worth $20,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $282.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.00 and a 1-year high of $289.60.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.22.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

