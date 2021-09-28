Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,108 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 326.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 201,972 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,454,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.