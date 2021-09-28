MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MGP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,202,000 after buying an additional 2,722,757 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,096,000 after buying an additional 2,440,026 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,716,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,844,000 after buying an additional 1,289,792 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,254,000 after buying an additional 1,246,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,416,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,501,000 after buying an additional 1,188,829 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

