Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 478 Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 197,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 52.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the period.

Shares of JPHY stock opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.95. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $56.51.

