Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 216 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Celanese were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

NYSE:CE opened at $155.26 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $103.30 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.46 and a 200 day moving average of $155.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

