Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

SEIC opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average of $61.62. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.