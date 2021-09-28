Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 563 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. Analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 582.86%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

