Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 439 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,905 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,037.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,696 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,418,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,020,000 after acquiring an additional 763,946 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 74.0% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,304,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,380,000 after acquiring an additional 554,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 166.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 841,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,245,000 after acquiring an additional 525,114 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.71.

In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $192.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $209.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

