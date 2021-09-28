Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 113.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 345.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

HIW opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.18.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

