Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter worth about $147,000. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMRK opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $14.64.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

