Megacoin (MEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $235,234.46

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 19.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $235,234.46 and $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00349856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000683 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,670,687 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

