Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 23.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $128.75 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.56.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,775 shares of company stock valued at $12,685,433 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist increased their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.