MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.27

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 150886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on MediPharm Labs from C$0.75 to C$0.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of C$71.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

