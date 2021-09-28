MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down to $19.79

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.79, but opened at $19.11. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 461 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -136.57.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $29,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 22,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $827,842.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,824.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,396 shares of company stock valued at $5,533,772. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 250,110 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,317 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

