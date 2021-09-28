McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 343,757 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $79,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 129.7% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,037,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 75.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 580,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $133,980,000 after purchasing an additional 248,749 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 28.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,187,123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $513,974,000 after acquiring an additional 488,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD opened at $248.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $248.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.