McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $125,622,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after purchasing an additional 756,875 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $57,528,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,385,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,888,000 after purchasing an additional 459,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

NYSE MKC opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $101.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

