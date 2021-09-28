Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capricor Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $103.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 6.49.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.05% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 684.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 98,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

