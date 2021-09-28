Maxim Group Cuts Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Price Target to $13.00

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 60.55% and a negative return on equity of 233.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUX. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flux Power during the second quarter worth $147,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flux Power by 44.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flux Power by 137.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 48,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Flux Power by 1,008.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 210,641 shares during the last quarter. 30.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

