Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 38,355 iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF makes up 0.7% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,070,000. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

EWD stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,006. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.29. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46.

