Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $10,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,352,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 312.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.59.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

