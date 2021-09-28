MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $410.44

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $410.44 and last traded at $411.27, with a volume of 236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $417.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $461.04 and its 200-day moving average is $473.16.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in MarketAxess by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

