Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Takes $183,000 Position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 75.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $88.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,704. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $92.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.79.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.