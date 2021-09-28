Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGW traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.54. The company had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,174. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.43. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $60.56.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

