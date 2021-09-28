Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $133,000 Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 216.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after buying an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Roku by 21.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 25.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $10.89 on Tuesday, hitting $310.35. 72,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,260,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.39 and a beta of 1.74. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.66 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $203,888,131. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.58.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.