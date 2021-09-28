Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Buys 17 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded down $95.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,309.93. 112,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,415.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,357.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,146.65.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

