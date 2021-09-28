MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HZO. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $51.13. 210,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,466. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.75. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $25.37 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 129.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 6,515.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

