Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $14.08. 479,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,633,789. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

