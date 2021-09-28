MakiSwap Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $888,685.00 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $12.44 million and approximately $888,685.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 22% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00065968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00101774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00137250 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,389.18 or 1.00079728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.92 or 0.06889143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.85 or 0.00804732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

