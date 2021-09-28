Madison Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Madison Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.47. 57,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,657. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $165.02 and a 12 month high of $234.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

