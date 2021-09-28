Madison Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Madison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,792 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,274,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,925,000 after acquiring an additional 663,798 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 16.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 222,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32,121 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 297,885 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.83. 124,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,227,207. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

