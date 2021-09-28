Madison Wealth Management Buys Shares of 14,000 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 258.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 80.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WPC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.35. 13,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,519. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.66. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $82.37. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.052 per share. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

