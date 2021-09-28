Madison Wealth Management Acquires 2,165 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

ACWI traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.97. 83,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,286. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.25. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $77.34 and a twelve month high of $105.41.

