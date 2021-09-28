Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 202,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.1% in the second quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 35,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGS opened at $193.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -316.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.01. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 34.95%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.27) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

MSGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

