Macy’s (NYSE:M) Upgraded to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was upgraded by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00. Gordon Haskett’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of NYSE M opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,301 shares of company stock worth $2,881,871 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,697 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 20.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 37,039 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 13.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.