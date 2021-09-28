Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 297,830 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 297,830 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 28.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $6.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0189 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

