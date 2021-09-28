Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $4.71 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in KLA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,310 shares of company stock worth $5,994,973 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $365.78 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $186.80 and a 52-week high of $374.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.22 and its 200-day moving average is $324.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

