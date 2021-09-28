Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average of $96.51.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Loop Capital raised their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

