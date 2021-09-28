Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,264 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8,472.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $124.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $128.00.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

In related news, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $335,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,474 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

