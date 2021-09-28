LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Shares of LSB Industries stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50.

LSB Industries’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, October 12th. The 4.33333320 split was announced on Tuesday, October 12th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, October 12th.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LSB Industries will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LSB Industries by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Robotti Robert increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,375,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,490 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,876,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 353.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 61,037 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

