Lotto (LOTTO) Price Reaches $0.0171 on Major Exchanges

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Lotto has a market cap of $34.29 million and approximately $3,697.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lotto has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

