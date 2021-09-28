Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Trading Down 4.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares fell 4.2% on Monday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $10.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lordstown Motors traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.25. 48,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,919,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RIDE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 23.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 17.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after buying an additional 160,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.