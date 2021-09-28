Link Machine Learning (LML) Price Hits $0.0235

Link Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Link Machine Learning coin can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Link Machine Learning has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $12,563.00 worth of Link Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Link Machine Learning has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00065968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00101774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00137250 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,389.18 or 1.00079728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.92 or 0.06889143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.85 or 0.00804732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Link Machine Learning

Link Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Link Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

