Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stake Lessened by HAP Trading LLC

HAP Trading LLC lowered its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,680 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEVI opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LEVI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,138. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

