Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.120-$4.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE LEN opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.59 and its 200 day moving average is $100.71. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.