Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.120-$4.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.71. Lennar has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.