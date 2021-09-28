LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.38 Million

Equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will post sales of $39.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.60 million to $40.15 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $36.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year sales of $156.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $155.50 million to $157.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $167.39 million, with estimates ranging from $164.10 million to $170.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.69. 70,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,125. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,266,000 after purchasing an additional 101,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000,000 after acquiring an additional 40,828 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 102,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,490,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 25.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

